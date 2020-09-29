 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ANNIVERSARY: Kaneys celebrate 70 years
ANNIVERSARY

ANNIVERSARY: Kaneys celebrate 70 years

{{featured_button_text}}
Delbert and Gay Kaney

Delbert and Gay Kaney of Baraboo, were married 70 years ago on Sept. 30, 1950. They have been blessed with five children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News