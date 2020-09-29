ANNIVERSARY: Kaneys celebrate 70 years

Delbert and Gay Kaney of Baraboo, were married 70 years ago on Sept. 30, 1950. They have been blessed with five children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
