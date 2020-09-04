 Skip to main content
ANNIVERSARY: McDonalds celebrate 67 years
Jack McDonald, formerly of Portage and his wife, Betty McDonald celebrated 67 years of marriage on Aug. 29, 2020. They have eight children, 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

