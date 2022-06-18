ANNIVERSARY: Parrishs celebrate 70 years

Charles "Dewey" and Patricia Parrish, Beaver Dam, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on June 21, 2022. Charles Parrish, 91, originally from Waseca, Minnesota, and the Patricia Madsen, 91, originally from Upsala, Minnesota, were married on June 21, 1952, at the Mission Covenant Church in Upsala, Minnesota.

They have six children, Cynthia Zozak of Port Washington, Chuck (Roxanne) Parrish of Attleboro, Massachusettes, Craig (Brigitte) Parrish of Alleroed, Denmark, Cheryl (Mitch) Jordan of McFarland, Cary (Nellie) Parrish of Norwalk, California, and Caron (Marvin) Nowell of Charlotte, North Carolina. They are blessed to have 14 grandchildren and 10, soon to be 12, great-grandchildren.