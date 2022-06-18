 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ANNIVERSARY

ANNIVERSARY: Parrishs celebrate 70 years

Charles "Dewey" and Patricia Parrish, Beaver Dam, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on June 21, 2022. Charles Parrish, 91, originally from Waseca, Minnesota, and the Patricia Madsen, 91, originally from Upsala, Minnesota, were married on June 21, 1952, at the Mission Covenant Church in Upsala, Minnesota.

They have six children, Cynthia Zozak of Port Washington, Chuck (Roxanne) Parrish of Attleboro, Massachusettes, Craig (Brigitte) Parrish of Alleroed, Denmark, Cheryl (Mitch) Jordan of McFarland, Cary (Nellie) Parrish of Norwalk, California, and Caron (Marvin) Nowell of Charlotte, North Carolina. They are blessed to have 14 grandchildren and 10, soon to be 12, great-grandchildren.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News