Schwalbes celebrate 70 years
Paul and Glenna Schwalbe of Pardeeville, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on April 14, 2023.
They have had a wonderful and exciting 70 years of marriage. Both grew up in suburban Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is 94 years of age and she is 92. Glenna enjoyed working on her art at the Philadelphia Museum School of Art, and Dr. Paul Schwalbe got his doctorate at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia then became a professor at Lock Haven University in northcentral Pennsylvania.
They had four children, Mark Schwalbe of Madison, a professor at Edgewood College; David Schwalbe of Albany, retired; Lynn Schwalbe-Larson of Oregon, author and artist; and Kurt Schwalbe, deceased, last employed as a writer for the Chicago Art Coalition. They have two grandchildren, Taleyah Larson and Duncan Larson.