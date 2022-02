Gilbert (Gilly) and Jean (Giese) Schwantes will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Feb. 8, 2022. They were married on Feb. 8, 1952, in Milwaukee, and have lived in Portage for more than 65 years. They have been blessed with six children, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jean worked as a nurse for Divine Savor Hospital and enjoys singing in the St. Mary’s church choir. Gilly retired from Century 21 in Portage and enjoys creative drawing, painting and woodworking.