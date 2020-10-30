 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ANNIVERSARY: Stines celebrate 70 years
ANNIVERSARY

ANNIVERSARY: Stines celebrate 70 years

{{featured_button_text}}
Duane and Loretta Stine

Duane and Loretta Stine of Portage will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Nov. 2, 2020. Their anniversary was celebrated in a private event with their immediate family.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News