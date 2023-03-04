Timmes celebrate 60 years

Henry “Duffy” Timme and Shari Timme celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 2, 2023. They were married on March 2, 1963, celebrating many wonderful years together in the Endeavor/Portage area.

Both are graduates of Portage High School. They have two grown children, William “Bill” Timme and Suzanne Cuff, whom also reside in Endeavor, along with three grandchildren, Nicholas, Sawyer and Allan.

They have had many ups and downs, successes and losses, and have remained together for 60 years through thick and thin.