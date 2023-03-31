Alvin and Irene Van Loo, of Randolph, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on March 31, 2023. They were united in marriage on March 31, 1948, at Second Christian Reformed Church by the Reverend William Dryfhout, followed by a reception at the Hutchinson Memorial Library.

He spent his years farming and she enjoyed caring for her family and volunteering. The couple was honored with the Jefferson Award for their volunteer work with Meals on Wheels.

The Lord blessed them with five children, nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren, as well as step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The couple celebrated their many years together with a small family gathering.