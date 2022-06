Edward and Marlene Waddell will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 23, 2022. They were married on June 23, 1962, at Saint-Aloysius Catholic Church in Sauk City.

The couple has lived in Baraboo, for more than 50 years. They have three children, Risa (Chuck) Machovec of Denver, Colorado, Wendy (Mike) Gerken of Baraboo, and Ken (Katie) Waddell of Madison. They are also blessed with five grandchildren.