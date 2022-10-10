Baraboo Kiwanis Club celebrates 100 years of service

The river of Baraboo's residents who have been Kiwanians, or benefitted from the Kiwanis Club, flows as steadily as the Baraboo River making its way through town, carving its indelible place in it.

Baraboo Kiwanis Club presidents have included Jordan Hove (2022), Ben Bromley (2008, 2021), Bill Mossman (1972), Albert Dippel (1948-49), George Rambo (1967), Deb Bauer (2019), Herb Messer (1985), Henry Ringling (1942).

The Baraboo Kiwanis Club president in 2023 will be Brady O'Leary. He'll be celebrating, with Kiwanians past, present, and future, Oct. 11 at the Baraboo Country Club. It's a centennial celebration. The Baraboo Kiwanis Club has been serving the community for 100 years.

"I am so happy I got the opportunity to join such a caring and motivated group of people," said Jordan Hove, upon joining the Kiwanis Club in 2008. "Through the last four years I have been able to meet so many phenomenal people who deeply care about the area and work hard toward making it thrive."

The club is well known in the city and beyond for its support of area youth. They've given thousands of dollars in scholarships to area youth and have supported such organizations as Baraboo High School's Key Club, Baraboo/Sauk County Boys & Girls Club, Kids Ranch, Camp Wawbeek, Sauk County Giving Tree, and others.

The club has always had a focus on giving to the community at large, as well.

Take, for instance, the Baraboo River.

"Our largest project by far has been the Baraboo Riverwalk," said David Vander Schaaf, a Kiwanis Club member since 1991. "It is a great achievement for the club and the city of Baraboo."

The Baraboo Kiwanis Club undertook the project in the late 1990s. The club has since contributed over $175,000 to the project. Ongoing Riverwalk improvement, such as a connector to the Rails-to-Trails bike path, remain key objectives for the club.

"I quickly realized the club is full of wonderful community servants committed to making Baraboo a better place to live," said Ben Bromley, a former Kiwanis president. "We sell enough roses and flip enough flapjacks to fund programs for local youths and expand the Baraboo Riverwalk."

The stack of flapjacks is a tall one. The Baraboo Kiwanis Club began on January 27, 1922. The first club president was Norman Quale. Membership has ranged from around 60 members to 120. The club meets weekly, with members enjoying a networking lunch followed by a short business meeting and a guest speaker.

Kiwanis is an international service organization founded in 1915. Headquartered in Indianapolis, it is found in more than 80 nations and geographic areas. There are roughly 600,000 members worldwide, raising more than $100 million and giving, cumulatively, 18.5 million volunteer hours yearly to strengthen local communities.

"To help make the community a better place," Hove said. "I am so thankful to have found a great community to grow our family in," he said of Baraboo and his affiliation with the Kiwanis. "We plan on being here a long time."

A long time, like the Baraboo Kiwanis Club presidents of old: Edward Kurtz (1961), Henry Steeps (1927), Shawna Marquardt (2014), Dick Spragg (1981). All, joining with the community, to make it better as the Baraboo River runs through.