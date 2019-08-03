Craig and Amy (Bliefnick) Andrle will mark their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
They were united in marriage Aug. 4, 1979, by the Rev. Steger and the Rev. Cross at United Methodist Church of Waupun.
Bridesmaids at their wedding ceremony included Karen Andrle, Louisa Bliefnick, RobAnn Franken-Schkade and Maid of Honor Mari Marks. The groomsmen were Paul Ziesmer, Brian Andrle, Matt King and Best Man James Bliefnick.
Craig and Amy are the parents of Taylor Andrle, Mariah (Daryl) Vande Berg, Spencer (Julee) Andrle, Trevor Andrle, Autumn Andrle and Mitchell Andrle. They are the grandparents of Tyce and Lydia Vande Berg, Melanie and Ashley Andrle and Maisy Church.
The couple will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with their children at the Harbor House in Milwaukee.
