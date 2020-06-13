David and Jane Teresinski

Longtime rumor has it that the couple met at UW-Oshkosh as Jane served football players breakfast in the college cafeteria. They were united in marriage at St. Dominic’s Church, Sheboygan, on June 13, 1970.

The couple have three children, Jenny (Steve Lois), Nicole (Nich Spang) and Sarah (Bill Markert). They have also been blessed with nine grandchildren, Jared, Gabrielle, Ryan, Mychayla, Nicky John, Jillian, William, Anne and Kate.

They are a perfect example of love, encouragement and strength to their family. If you see them out and about, please wish them a Happy 50th Anniversary. They have been such a blessing to their family, as well as to those in the community and beyond.