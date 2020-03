Gene and Debra (Westra Herringa) Uttech, Rhinelander, formerly of Beaver Dam, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on March 14, 2020.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They were united in marriage on March 14, 1970, in Waupun.

The couple have three children, Michael (Sara) Uttech, Jessica (Kent) Russell and Angela (Brad) Chopp, and seven grandchildren, Mallory, Gabe and Aaron Uttech, Abigail and Benjamin Russell and Tyler and Molly Chopp.