Harold and Carol Lockwood
Harold “Butch” and Carol Lockwood were united in marriage in 1959. They had dinner with family Thursday to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.
The couple have three children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with one on the way.
