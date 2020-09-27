× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jack and Sylvia Wiersma of Friesland are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

The couple were united in marriage Sept. 30, 1955 at East Friesland Christian Reformed Church by the Rev. J.H. De Hoan.

Their family members include: Melanie Wiersma Langsdorf and Kevin and Shelley Wiersma family; Ashley and Alex Ralph, son Liam and baby girl expected; Courtney and Ethan Libke, daughter Nellie Ann; Brittany and Manuel Ramariz, children Carmine and Ada Quinn.

They celebrated their special milestone anniversary together with their family, along with the celebration of Jack’s 90th birthday on Aug. 22.