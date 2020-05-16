Jerry and Brenda Posthuma

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jerry and Brenda (Tesch) Posthuma of Beaver Dam are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were united in marriage by Pastor Schoemann on May 16, 1970, at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Friesland.

The couple have been blessed with three children, Tracey (James) Yaroch of Beaver Dam, Terry Posthuma of Beaver Dam and Kimberly (Matthew) Handeland of West Bend; five grandsons, Austin Posthuma, Avery Yaroch, Wesley Yaroch, Remington Posthuma and Trenton Handeland; and two granddaughters, Brea Posthuma and Madison Handeland.

Jerry and Brenda enjoyed many years camping at Willow Mill Campground; now they enjoy being the biggest fans of their grandchildren in their various activities.