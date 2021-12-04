Larry and Donna Meyer of Beaver Dam will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 18, 2021 with an open house from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at Faith Community Church, 401 Stone St., Beaver Dam. A renewal of vows will occur at 1 p.m.

The couple was united in marriage on Dec. 17, 1971 in Kanahwa, Iowa.

They have five children: Kari (Chad) Bonnema, Norton Shores, Michigan; Tim (Kate) Meyer, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin; Sandy (Dave) Teitsma, Hudsonville, Michigan; Dave (Liz) Meyer, Chicago, Illinois; Amy (Mike) Somers, Lakeland, Florida; and also 14 grandchildren.

The couple requests only the gift of your presence and prayers of gratitude.