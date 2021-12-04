 Skip to main content
Larry and Donna Meyer
Larry and Donna Meyer

Larry and Donna Meyer of Beaver Dam will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 18, 2021 with an open house from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at Faith Community Church, 401 Stone St., Beaver Dam. A renewal of vows will occur at 1 p.m.

The couple was united in marriage on Dec. 17, 1971 in Kanahwa, Iowa.

They have five children: Kari (Chad) Bonnema, Norton Shores, Michigan; Tim (Kate) Meyer, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin; Sandy (Dave) Teitsma, Hudsonville, Michigan; Dave (Liz) Meyer, Chicago, Illinois; Amy (Mike) Somers, Lakeland, Florida; and also 14 grandchildren.

The couple requests only the gift of your presence and prayers of gratitude.

