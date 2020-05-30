Miedemas mark their 60th anniversary
Miedemas mark their 60th anniversary

Wayne and Faith (Derksen) Miedema of Waupun are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

They were united in marriage on May 27, 1960 at the Netherland Reformed Church in Waupun.

The couple have been blessed with three daughters, Gail (Dan) Ringwell of Fond du Lac, Cindy (Don) VanDenTop of Sioux Center, Iowa and Renee (Jim) Eckberg of Oakfield; 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and another due in September.

Wayne and Faith are retired. They do volunteer work in Waupun, enjoy gardening and flowers and enjoy spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

They will celebrate their special occasion with family.

