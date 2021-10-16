Norman and Helen Kenning

Norman “Bud” and Helen (Rohde) Kenning will celebrate 70 years as husband and wife on Oct. 20, 2021. The Kennings were married on Oct. 20, 1951 at the former Zion Evangelical United Brethren Church in Beaver Dam.

The couple have one daughter, Linda (deceased) and Greg Landaal; grandson, Derek and Brandy Foulkes; and great-grandsons, Dylan and Devin Foulkes.

Bud and Helen are lifelong residents of the Beaver Dam area. Bud is a proud John Deere retiree. The Kennings are members at Trinity United Methodist Church. Bud is an active golfing member at Beaver Dam Country Club, and Helen has taken to the putting game and riding along with Bud on the course.

Their family thanks them for being such a great example of eternal love and commitment.