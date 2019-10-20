Paul and Evelyn Karl
Paul and Evelyn “Evie” (Crane) Karl were married 50 years ago Oct. 25, 1969, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam by the Rev. John Mason.
Those standing up were Marilyn (Crane) Lockwood, Bonnie (Rhode) Doemel and Beatrice (Karl) Rohde. Michael Lockwood, Harvey Hafemeister and James Kelm. Ushers were Russell Crane and Elmer Karl.
Paul and Evie have two children, Paula Daniels and Kathy (Harold) Peetoom, and three grandchildren Bryce Daniels, Violet Peetoom and Sophie Peetoom.
They celebrated their 50th anniversary by going on a cruise to Alaska, and offer a special thanks to Elmer and Cheryl Karl for their company on the cruise.
