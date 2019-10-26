Ronald and Joyce Kok of Randolph recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were united in marriage Oct. 16, 1959, at First Randolph Christian Reformed Church in East Friesland.
Ron and Joyce celebrated this milestone with 73 of their family members including their five children: Rhonda and Wayne Mulder of Waupun, Steve and Linda Kok of Randolph, Rochelle Laper and fiancé Craig Kartechner of Waupun, Stuart Kok of Randolph and Scott and Tanya Kok of Cambria. They have 18 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
