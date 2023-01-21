Wilkes celebrate 53 years
Mark and Sue Wilke of Beaver Dam celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.
They were united in marriage Jan. 18, 1969, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis.
The couple met at Winona State University, where Sue was a cheerleader and Mark was a basketball player. Mark stepped on Sue’s foot while going out of bounds, and on his way back he said “sorry” and she said “I’m going to marry him.” They had a “rehearsal breakfast” the morning of the wedding because Mark had a basketball game the night before.
Their family includes two sons and daughters-in-law along with six grandchildren, all of whom reside in Beaver Dam: Matt (Ally) and Sam, Matyson and Gabby Wilke; and Nate (Tiffany) and Eli, Manny and Abe Wilke.