BIRTH: Aaro Tobias Williams
Tamera and Justin Williams of Necedah are the parents of a baby boy, Aaro Tobias Williams, born Aug. 15, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 19 inches.

