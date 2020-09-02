BIRTH: Aaro Tobias Williams

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Tamera and Justin Williams of Necedah are the parents of a baby boy, Aaro Tobias Williams, born Aug. 15, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 19 inches.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!