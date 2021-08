Able Robertson

Amanda Paulton-Armstrong and Logan Robertson of Packwaukee are the parents of a baby boy, Able Isaiah Robertson, born July 15, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Christine Paulton of Kewaskum, and Jay Armstrong of Wisconsin Dells. Paternal grandparents are Tammy and Ron Thorson of Kendall, and Darla and Rich Robertson of Wisconsin Dells.