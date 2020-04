Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Shoshanna Vargas and Jessie Stacy of Necedah are the parents of a baby girl, Adalynn Ann Stacy, born April 15, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 8 pounds and 11 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Barbara and Paul Vargas of South Bend, Indiana. Paternal grandparents are Jennifer Oswalt and Jessie Stacy Jr. of South Bend, Indiana.