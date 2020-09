Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Caroline and Nicholas Brinsko of Necedah are the parents of a baby boy, Adam Brinsko, born Sept. 14, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 19 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Tina and Larry Moore of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Mary and John Brinsko of Necedah.