Brandis and Ethan Schuh of Mauston are the parents of a baby girl, April Diane Schuh, born Nov. 30, 2019, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Betty and Ken Macklin, and Keith Jorgensen of Tomah. Paternal grandparents are Diane and Dennis Schuh of Johnson Creek.