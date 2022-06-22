 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIRTH

BIRTH: Asher Ryan Kilbey

Misty Roller and Ryan Kilbey of Oxford are the parents of a baby boy, Asher Ryan Kilbey, born June 12, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Genna Keating of Deforest, and Craig Roller of Oxford. Paternal grandparents are Melissa Winnie of Oxford, and Patrick Kilbey of Wisconsin Rapids.

