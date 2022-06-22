Misty Roller and Ryan Kilbey of Oxford are the parents of a baby boy, Asher Ryan Kilbey, born June 12, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Genna Keating of Deforest, and Craig Roller of Oxford. Paternal grandparents are Melissa Winnie of Oxford, and Patrick Kilbey of Wisconsin Rapids.
BIRTH
BIRTH: Asher Ryan Kilbey
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charles "Dewey" and Patricia Parrish, Beaver Dam, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on June 21, 2022. Charles Parrish, 91, origina…
Waddells celebrate 60 years
Aaliyah Matusky and Bret Allen of New Lisbon, are the parents of a baby boy, Wayelin Wade Allen, born June 5, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Cent…
Courtney and Casey Ladron of Elroy, are the parents of a baby boy, Jace Hunter Ladron, born May 10, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Maus…
Virginia Pache