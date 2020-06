Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Terri Knoll and Derell Palmer of Necedah are the parents of a baby girl, Avyanna Noreen Palmer, born May 15, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounce and measured 19 inches. Maternal grandparents are Dawn and William Thomas of Necedah. Paternal grandparents are Dorthula Ewell and Darrel Palmer Sr. of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.