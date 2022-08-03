 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIRTH

BIRTH: Braxton Ray Marefke-Walker

Summer Marefke and Wyatt Walker of New Lisbon, are the parents of a baby boy, Braxton Ray Marefke-Walker, born July 18, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 20 inches.

