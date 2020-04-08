BIRTH: Brooks Thomas Braund

Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Megan and Cory Braund of Reedsburg are the parents of a baby boy, Brooks Thomas Braund, born March 23, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 19 ½ inches.