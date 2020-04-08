BIRTH: Brooks Thomas Braund
BIRTH

BIRTH: Brooks Thomas Braund

{{featured_button_text}}

Megan and Cory Braund of Reedsburg are the parents of a baby boy, Brooks Thomas Braund, born March 23, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 19 ½ inches.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Celebrations

BIRTH: Easton Daniel Bigham

Kennedy Moser and Tanner Bigham of Tomah are the parents of a baby boy, Easton Daniel Bigham, born March 16, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Cente…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News