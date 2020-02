Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Nicole and Michael Bradley are the parents of a baby girl, Charlotte Sue Bradley, born Jan. 16, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounce and measured 19 ¾ inches. Maternal grandparents are Steven and the late Sherry Vlasak of Elroy. Paternal grandparents are Donna and Doug Bradley of Camp Douglas.