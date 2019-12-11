BIRTH: Chloe Ann Weiss
Anastasia Herrmann and Jay Weiss of Necedah are the parents of a baby girl, Chloe Ann Weiss, born Nov. 25, 2019, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20 inches.

