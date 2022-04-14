Amber and Matthew Gaul of Mauston, are the parents of a baby boy, Cooper Lee Gaul, born April 5, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Contessa and Chet Clark of Elroy, and Tim Marvin of Tomah. Paternal grandparents are Linda and Paul Askins, and the late James Gaul of Mineral Wells, Texas.
BIRTH
BIRTH: Cooper Lee Gaul
