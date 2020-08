Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Justina and Patrick Repka of Mauston are the parents of a baby girl, Elliana Mae Repka, born Aug. 12, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20.17 inches. Maternal grandparents are Audrey and Norman Jensen of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Kayte Raether of Chippewa Falls, and Pat Repka of Holcombe.