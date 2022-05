Tabitha Maybee and Sean Adee of Grand Marsh, are the parents of a baby boy, Flynn Sean Nova Adee, born May 4, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 19 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Rosie and John Maybee of Adams. Paternal grandparents are Sandy and Dave Adee of Grand Marsh.