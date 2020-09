Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Sierra Kemp and Sean Murray of Wisconsin Dells are the parents of a baby boy, Hayez Michael Murray, born Aug., 30, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounce and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Janette Beeman and William Kemp of Adams. Paternal grandparents are Geralyn Niles and Scoot Murray or Grandmarsh.