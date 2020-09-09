BIRTH: Hazlee Grace Kaehler

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Natalie Rose Kaehler of Adams is the mother of a baby girl, Hazlee Grace Kaehler, born Aug. 26, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19 ¾ inches. Maternal grandmother is Deborah Sigafus of Adams.