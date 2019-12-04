Katelynn and Jeremy Schmidt of New Lisbon are the parents of a baby girl, Henisey Allen Schmidt, born Nov. 19, 2019, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 19 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Wendy and Darwin McCauley of Wonewoc. Paternal grandparents are Linda and Gerald Schmidt of Michigan City, Indiana.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.