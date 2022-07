Hettie Geissler

Renee and Jeff Geissler of Friendship, are the parents of a baby girl, Hettie Mae Frances Geissler, born July 15, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 22 inches. Maternal grandparents are Barb and Chuck Dehmlaw of Adams. Paternal grandparents are Sue and Eric Geissler of Wisconsin Dells, and Teresa Ott of Oxford.