Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Ninita Treuber and Dennis Hazard Jr. of Adams are the parents of a baby girl, Izabella Rain Treuber-Hazard, born Feb. 24, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are Amy and Mike Solchenberger of Adams, and Philip Treuber of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Mary and Dennis Hazard of Adams, and Teresa Lebecki of Milwaukee.