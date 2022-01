Kallie Graser-Arellano and Jason Tannis of Adams, are the parents of a baby boy, Jackson Jerome Tannis, born Dec. 30, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19 1/4 inches. Maternal grandmother is Ginger Bautista-Graser of Adams. Paternal grandmother is Jennifer Tannis of Adams.