Kaycee and Kenneth Mees of Camp Douglas are the parents of a baby boy, James Lee Mees, born Feb. 24, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Brandi and Jeremie Hatch of Virgin, Utah. Paternal grandparents are Jessica and Nick Mees of New Lisbon.