BIRTH: Joseph Alexander Vlasak
BIRTH

BIRTH: Joseph Alexander Vlasak

{{featured_button_text}}

Ashley Baker and Adam Vlasak of New Lisbon are the parents of a baby boy, Joseph Alexander Vlasak, born May 5, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19 ½ inches.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News