BIRTH

BIRTH: Josie Kay Kemp

Destiny Brabant-Lane and Dakota Kemp of Mauston, are the parents of a baby girl, Josie Kay Kemp, born March 18, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are Angela and John Brabant of Tomah. Paternal grandparents are Tracy Kemp and Michael Laffredi of Mauston.

BIRTHS

