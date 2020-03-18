BIRTH: Kinsley Irene Gillingham
BIRTH

BIRTH: Kinsley Irene Gillingham

{{featured_button_text}}

Amber Feight of Wonewoc is the mother of a baby girl, Kinsley Irene Gillingham, born March 11, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are Theresa and Larry Feight of Wonewoc.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Gene and Debra Uttech
Celebrations

Gene and Debra Uttech

Gene and Debra (Westra Herringa) Uttech, Rhinelander, formerly of Beaver Dam, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on March 14, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News