BIRTH: Kinsley Irene Gillingham

Amber Feight of Wonewoc is the mother of a baby girl, Kinsley Irene Gillingham, born March 11, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are Theresa and Larry Feight of Wonewoc.