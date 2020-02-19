BIRTH: Koda Elan Jensen

×
Mary and Nathin Jensen of Kendall are the parents of a baby boy, Koda Elan Jensen, born Feb. 15, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 20 ¼ inches.
