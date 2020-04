Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Daniele and Schuler Berning of Mauston are the parents of a baby girl, Lucy Elizabeth Berning, born March 31, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 18 ¾ inches. Maternal grandparents are Jenny and John Coleman of Medford. Paternal grandparents are Julie and Joe Berning of Baraboo, and Cassie and Duane Delapp of Lyndon Station.