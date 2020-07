Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Laura and Matthew Schwab of Mauston are the parents of a baby boy, Luke Schwab, born June 24, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounce and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Sharon and Mike Hannafin of Eau Claire. Paternal grandparents are Natalie and Richard Schwab of Mauston.