Natasha Winchel and Amaud Ballinger of Mauston is the mother of a baby girl, Lyrik Rayne Ballinger, born Jan. 28, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 10 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 22 ΒΌ inches. Maternal grandparents are Donna McCrary and Stanley Winchel of Mauston.